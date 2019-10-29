Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Bradley Mayes

Bradley Mayes

Alexandria - Bradley Steven Mayes, 38, of Alexandria, KY passed away at home unexpectedly on October 25, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, OH on August 8, 1981 to Steve and Mary Lou (Reeder) Mayes. He graduated from Campbell County High School, attended Northern Kentucky University, and graduated from the Ohio Center for Broadcasting. He worked in the broadcasting industry for 15 years and most recently worked as a producer at 700 WLW. Bradley was passionate about sports and loved UK basketball, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Cincinnati Reds. He was a loyal friend and fan, always believing that it could be the Bengals' big year. He will be remembered as a kind and positive person who always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Brandon Mayes; sister, Lindsey (Brian) Mills; and grandmother, Helen Mayes. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Lakeside Christian Church, 5300 Taylor Mill Rd., Taylor Mill, KY 41015 from 12pm-2pm, with funeral services following at 2pm. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family. Contributions can be made to the "Bradley Mayes Memorial Fund" at PNC Bank and can be donated in person at a local branch.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
