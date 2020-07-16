1/1
Bradley Mundstock
Bradley Mundstock

Cincinnati - Bradley "Brad" Alan Mundstock, 62, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 10, 2020. Brad was born on April 9, 1958 in Cincinnati, OH, beloved son to the late Franklin "Bud" and Norma Mundstock (nee Kolb). Survived by his sister, Kathy (Tim) Sant; niece Maggie (Yogesh); and nephew Andrew. He also leaves behind special friends Jim and Deb Mundstock, Mike Murray, Judy Meeder, and Bonnie Becker.

Brad spent 40 years in the radio broadcasting industry. He was an Eagle Scout, Troop 201, and a proud West-Sider. To celebrate Brad's memory the family requests you patronize a local Cheviot business.

Graveside memorial services will be held at Bridgetown Cemetery on Tuesday, July 21st at 11:00 A.M. where inurnment will follow. At Brad's request, guests are requested to not wear suits.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
