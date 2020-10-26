Bramlage Michael
Union - Michael T. Bramlage Sr., age 76 of Union, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Mike was born August 23, 1944 in Elsmere, Kentucky. Mike was a one-of-a-kind guy with a huge heart. Most will remember him as the super friendly, always smiling, man behind the counter at Dixie Chili in Erlanger where he worked for 50 years. He liked talking to people and never met a stranger. Mike absolutely loved doing anything and everything with his wife and family, especially taking vacations and traveling with Nancy to Arizona every winter where he enjoyed the sunshine, warm weather, and playing video poker. He was a loving and devoted husband and father. He will be truly missed by his family, friends, and all that knew him. Mike is survived by his wife of 53 wonderful years, Nancy Bramlage (Owen), daughter: Pam (Jason) Gindele, son: Michael Bramlage Jr. (Michele), three grandchildren: Anna, Caroline, and Ben, brothers: Glen and Dave Bramlage, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mike was preceded in death by his parents: Charles "Chick" and Gertrude Bramlage and brothers: Ron and Charles Bramlage. A visitation will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 31 at 10:00am at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger. Entombment will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. Due to COVID-19, face masks are required for services and social distancing to be maintained. Memorial contributions can be made to American Diabetes Association
or American Heart Association
. Online condolences can be made to www.LinnemannFuneralHomes.com
.