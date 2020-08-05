Brandi Viola Fields
Independence - Brandi Viola Fields, age 41, of Independence, KY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 3, 2020 at St Elizabeth Hospital. She was born the daughter of Benny Fields and Joan "Joanie" Phillips on February 3, 1979 in Cincinnati. Brandi loved to read, especially Stephen King. She liked to cook and held a special place in her heart for her animals. Her greatest joy was spending time with her kids and grandchildren. Brandi had a heart of gold who always put others before herself, she was always willing to help anyone in need. Even through her tragic passing she was able to help others by being an organ and tissue donor. She was preceded in death by her father, Benny Fields; maternal grandparents, Gertrude and Charles Phillips; and niece, Jazmine Faith Casey. In addition to her mother, Brandi is survived by her significant other, Jacob Mchaney; sons, Alexander Young, Sage Young, and Liam Mchaney; daughters, Hayley Young, Maria Young, and Gabrielle Young; grandchildren, Leomie, Oaklynn, and Nolan; siblings, Benny (Brittany) Fields II and Amy Duncan; step-father, Brian Smith; many nieces and nephews; and many members of her extended family. Visitation for Brandi will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 11:00AM until 1:00PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Brandi will be laid to rest next to her niece at Independence Cemetery. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions we will be limiting our building occupancy to 50% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing and requiring the wearing of face masks. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the family for funeral expenses, expenses for her children, and ongoing expenses through Chambers and Grubbs. You may choose to remain anonymous. If you wish to donate you may do so electronically at www.chambersandgrubbs.com