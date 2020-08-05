1/1
Brandi Viola Fields
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brandi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brandi Viola Fields

Independence - Brandi Viola Fields, age 41, of Independence, KY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 3, 2020 at St Elizabeth Hospital. She was born the daughter of Benny Fields and Joan "Joanie" Phillips on February 3, 1979 in Cincinnati. Brandi loved to read, especially Stephen King. She liked to cook and held a special place in her heart for her animals. Her greatest joy was spending time with her kids and grandchildren. Brandi had a heart of gold who always put others before herself, she was always willing to help anyone in need. Even through her tragic passing she was able to help others by being an organ and tissue donor. She was preceded in death by her father, Benny Fields; maternal grandparents, Gertrude and Charles Phillips; and niece, Jazmine Faith Casey. In addition to her mother, Brandi is survived by her significant other, Jacob Mchaney; sons, Alexander Young, Sage Young, and Liam Mchaney; daughters, Hayley Young, Maria Young, and Gabrielle Young; grandchildren, Leomie, Oaklynn, and Nolan; siblings, Benny (Brittany) Fields II and Amy Duncan; step-father, Brian Smith; many nieces and nephews; and many members of her extended family. Visitation for Brandi will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 11:00AM until 1:00PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Brandi will be laid to rest next to her niece at Independence Cemetery. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions we will be limiting our building occupancy to 50% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing and requiring the wearing of face masks. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the family for funeral expenses, expenses for her children, and ongoing expenses through Chambers and Grubbs. You may choose to remain anonymous. If you wish to donate you may do so electronically at www.chambersandgrubbs.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
859-356-2673
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved