Services
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
Brandon Lee Hornberger


1986 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery
Brandon Lee Hornberger Obituary
Brandon Lee Hornberger

Florence - Brandon Lee Hornberger, 32, of Florence, KY, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Born on May 22, 1986 in Cincinnati, OH, Brandon was the son of Wendy and the late Tim Hornberger. He enjoyed playing videogames and fishing. Brandon also enjoyed watching UK Basketball, Bengals Football and Reds Baseball. In addition to his father, he is also preceded in death by his son: Owen Lee Hornberger. Brandon is survived by his mother: Wendy Hornberger; brother: Aaron Hornberger; sister: Ashley (Brian) Hodges; nephew: Brian II and nieces: Taylor, Kaylee, Aubree and Emilee. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Interment: Burlington Cemetery. Memorials are suggested, in honor of Brandon's son Owen, to Cincinnati Children's Hospital at cincinnatichildrens.org. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2019
