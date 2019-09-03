|
|
Branford Tyler Bass
Fairfield - Branford Tyler Bass age 25 of Fairfield passed away Thursday August 22, 2019. He was born August 17, 1994 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Jesse and Kim (nee Turner) Bass. Branford was a Fairfield High School graduate and worked for Pacific Manufacturing. He is survived by his parents Jesse and Kim Bass; brother Nick Bass; grandparents Jerry Turner, Bonnie Turner, and Peggy Bass; uncle Michael Lambirth; aunt Latonya Jacob; cousins Victoria Lee, Artie Lee, Maronna Jacob, Gabe Lambirth, Marquita Lambirth, and Remi Lambirth; great aunts Mary, Carrie, and Cherry, and great uncles Frank and John. Branford was preceded in death by his grandfather Jesse Lee Bass, Sr. and his great uncles Mike Miller and James Driggers. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Friday September 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions would be appreciated to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI.BC.com) or to Everytown.org. Online condolences to www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 3, 2019