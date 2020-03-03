|
Fort Thomas - John Francis Brannen, 71, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth, Edgewood, KY. He was born September 6, 1948 in Cincinnati, OH. He was a loving husband of 48 years to Deborah (Hoffman) Brannen, devoted father to John (Lisa) Brannen and Grant (Anna) Brannen, and dedicated grandfather to Jaylee, Katelyn, Caroline and Jefferson Brannen. He attended Roger Bacon High School where he lettered in Varsity Basketball for three years. After graduation, he was drafted into the US Army, first infantry division, and served his country in the Vietnam War. During his service in the Big Red One infantry, he was awarded the Bronze Star and National Defense service medal. Upon his return from war, he married Debbie on October 1, 1971. He worked for the Kroger Company for several years before establishing a successful Good Year Tire dealership in Northern Kentucky. The highlights of his life were watching his two sons play sports, cheering for whatever basketball team they were coaching, traveling the world with his wife and spending as much time as possible with his four grandchildren. They were the loves of his life. His infectious smile and contagious energy was present with everyone he met. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Estella (Spahr) Brannen and sisters Estella Brannen and Marion Cecilia Evans. He is survived by brothers William (Roberta) Brannen, Joseph (David Foote) Brannen, Michael (Amy) Brannen, Stephen (Evelyn) Brannen, James (Pam) Brannen, and Paul (Crystal) Brannen and sisters Maria (Terry) Tenbrunsel, Mary Ann Brannen, Monica Shores, Regina Shepherd and Theresa (Dennis) Byrd. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8th from 3pm-5:45pm at St. Thomas Church, Fort Thomas, KY with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 6pm. A reception will be held immediately following Mass at Newport Central Catholic High School. Memorials may be made to Newport Central Catholic High School Attention: John Brannen Sr Memorial Scholarship Fund, 13 Carothers Road, Newport, KY 41071 or Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406.
