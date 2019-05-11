Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peoples Church
220 William Howard Taft Road
Cincinnati, OH
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:45 AM
Peoples Church
220 William Howard Taft Road
Cincinnati, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Peoples Church
220 William Howard Taft Road
Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Braxton Fancourt Cann

Dr. Braxton Fancourt Cann Obituary
Dr. Braxton Fancourt Cann

Cincinnati - Dr. Braxton Fancourt Cann departed this life on April 4th 2019.

He will be memorialized at Peoples Church, 220 William Howard Taft Road in Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation from 10-11 am; Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity's Omega Omega service will commence at 10:45 am.

Dr. Cann leaves to cherish his wit and good humor, his loving sister Johnnie Mae Durant of Washington D.C.; his children: Jason, Christopher, David, Alan, Auriel and Christopher Mark of Cincinnati as well as a large extended family and countless friends and acquaintances from Bermuda to the west coast. He loved life to the fullest and will forever be remembered by all who knew him.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 11 to May 12, 2019
