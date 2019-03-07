|
|
Brenda Ann Wells
Coldpring, KY - Brenda Ann Wells, 64, of Coldspring, Kentucky passed away on February 17, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 5, 1954 to the late William and Mary Lou Johnson. Brenda was a caring, compassionate person who was most interested in caring for others. She had been a fighter for many years, overcoming one physical obstacle after another. Brenda loved being the life of the party and would lovingly embarrass you, apologizing later! Her motto in life was "it's easier to ask forgiveness than permission"! Brenda was an amazing mother, grandmother and friend whose greatest desire was to keep her family together by continuing the traditions that were so important to her.
Brenda is survived by her very loving children Trevor (Randi) Stith, Ashley (Andrew Lankheit) Stith and James (Tyler Jones) Wells; grandchildren Caitlyn Stith, Audrey Stith, Kendall Huffman and Haley Lankheit; a very special aunt Sarah Marotta; brothers Barry (Kerri) Johnson and Kevin (Peggy) Johnson; nephews Michael, Matthew, Kyle, Kevin, Rob, Ryan and Andrew.
A celebration of Brenda's life will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the American Legion Post 4, 8385 US 42, Florence, Kentucky from 2pm - 7pm. Please join the family in celebrating her life and sharing memories of Brenda. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019