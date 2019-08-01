|
|
Brenda Joy Carr
Ryland Heights - Brenda Joy Carr, 73 of Ryland Heights, Kentucky passed away Monday July 29, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. Brenda worked on the Taylor Mill Life Squad from 1979-1992 as an EMT and as a dispatcher for the Greater Cincinnati Airport Police Department. She was also a bus driver for the Kenton County School District and a member of Lakeside Christian Church. She is survived by her husband of 24 years Charles Carr; children Robert Marshall, Patrick Marshall, Bonnie and Tony Marcus and Jerry and Kristen Halpin; step daughter Suzi Carr; 16 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister Donna Gosney; many extended family and friends. Her parents Robert and Margaret Schuster and sister Patsy Lutz have preceded Brenda in death. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 5 P.M. until time of Funeral Service at 7 P.M. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019