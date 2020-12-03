Brenda Kay Maurer
Cincinnati - Brenda Kay Maurer, 79, of Cincinnati, OHpassed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born on December 7, 1940 to the late William and Martha Warthen. Brenda was a retired teacher who enjoyed traveling & volunteering, along with spending time with friends and family. She was known for her cheerful demeanor and her sense of humor. Brenda is preceded in death by her husband, John. She is survived by her daughters, Amy (Cortney) Transier, Kim (Billy) Buzek; grandchildren, Zakary and Thea; great granddaughter, Nevaeh; as well as many relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Donations in Brenda's name may be made to the American Cancer Society
or Milford First United Methodist Church.