Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Buckner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda L. (Poling) Buckner


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda L. (Poling) Buckner Obituary
Brenda L Buckner (nee Poling)

Ellenton, Fl - Brenda L. Buckner (nee Poling), age 71, of Ellenton, Florida, formerly of Harrison, Ohio, passed away in Ellenton on Wednesday January 15th, 2020.

She was born February 22nd, 1948 to the late Victor and Eunice (Cormican) Poling. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard D. Buckner, daughter Dawn Renee Buckner,sister Rosalee G. Taylor, and son-in-law Timothy Bowling. She is survived by her son Richard B. Buckner, Ellenton; daughters Sheree (Larry) Neumann, Milan; and Rebecca L. Bowling, Brookville. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Aja and Lawrence Neumann, Nicholas and Jesse Bowling, and Sara Wimberly; sister Linda (Terry) Burson, Mt. Vernon; brother Gary (Debbie) Poling, Cincinnati; and several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial will be held in West Virginia at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -