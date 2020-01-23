|
Brenda L Buckner (nee Poling)
Ellenton, Fl - Brenda L. Buckner (nee Poling), age 71, of Ellenton, Florida, formerly of Harrison, Ohio, passed away in Ellenton on Wednesday January 15th, 2020.
She was born February 22nd, 1948 to the late Victor and Eunice (Cormican) Poling. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard D. Buckner, daughter Dawn Renee Buckner,sister Rosalee G. Taylor, and son-in-law Timothy Bowling. She is survived by her son Richard B. Buckner, Ellenton; daughters Sheree (Larry) Neumann, Milan; and Rebecca L. Bowling, Brookville. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Aja and Lawrence Neumann, Nicholas and Jesse Bowling, and Sara Wimberly; sister Linda (Terry) Burson, Mt. Vernon; brother Gary (Debbie) Poling, Cincinnati; and several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial will be held in West Virginia at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020