Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Brenda Randolph Obituary
Brenda Randolph

Independence - Brenda Randolph, 78, of Independence, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. She was a secretary with Emerson in Florence. Brenda loved spending time with her family but especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, Vickie (Timothy) Copsy of Independence; sons, Kenneth "Mark" Thurber of Independence, Wendell S. (Linda) Thurber of Edgewood, Christian L. Thurber of Independence; 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Randolph; parents, Nicholas and Marie Ellis; sister, Loretta Hart; and brother, Jack Ellis. Visitation is on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 10:00 AM to the hour of memorial service at 12:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
