1939 - 2020
Mission Viejo - Brenda Stevens, 80, a 7 yr resident of Mission Viejo, CA, passed away on February 10, 2020. She was born Dec. 5, 1939 in Northern KY. In her passing, she joins her beloved son Jimmie who preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother Dan Beebe (Painter Dude) along with his wife Dolores, of Ft. Thomas, KY; daughters Cindy Simpson of Cold Spring, KY; Jill Stevens Kriz of Mission Viejo, CA; son Ron Schumacher and his wife Carolyn of Las Vegas, NV; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A private Celebration of Life will be held in Kentucky at a later date.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
