Brent D. Lindeman



Fairfield - Brent D. Lindeman, age 50 (11/9/69), passed Saturday, June 27 at home after losing his courageous year long battle with a rare form of sporadic Burkitt's lymphoma. Loving son of Carol Lindeman and the late Robert Lindeman, sharing life with partner and fiancee Melissa Rider and her daughters Bree and Carlee. Brother of Eric (Jen) and sister Amber Naghshineh. Uncle of Hunter (Annika), Carter, Nathan and Peyton Lindeman, Shelby and Braeden Naghshineh. Grandson of the late Mary and Robert Reuter of Mt. Healthy. Nephew of Janet Reuter, Lois and Tom Trapp, cousins Jeff (Lena) their sons Tanner and Parker, and Kimberly Trapp. Numerous cousins in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.



Following in his father's footsteps, Brent was the consummate cabinetmaker serving commercial, industrial and residential customers for 30 years as Lindeman Custom Cabinets. He had an innate talent as a superb, meticulous craftsman, quality always his uppermost goal. He made a lasting impact during his short time with us, especially known for his generosity, intelligence, humor, and uncanny ability to recall dates. His life revolved around family and good friends. Always ready to lend a hand, a man who could fix anything, a winning smile and hearty laugh, never the attention seeker, and usually found in his flannel shirt, jeans and work boots.



His favorite place was Little Glen Lake in Glen Arbor, MI, where his ashes will be scattered. Liked weekends in Gatlinburg, trips with mom, watching "On Golden Pond", taking pleasure in backyard bonfires and caring for his lawn. A great cook, known for his brisket and being a grill master, he created his own Lindeman BBQ sauce and seasonings. Enjoyed photography, impromptu family and friends get togethers, playing Family Feud at Par's Place, simply living life to its fullest.



Brent chose to be part of the University of Cincinnati Body Donation Program for research and science in hopes he could help save just one life from this devastating disease. Respecting his wishes, there will be no formal memorials.









