Brent Sturgeon
Brent Sturgeon

Hebron - Brent James Sturgeon, 30, of Spring Valley, CA passed away in a tragic car accident on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in San Diego, CA. Brent was born December 26, 1989 in Fort Thomas, KY. Brent grew up in N. Ky and graduated from Conner High School. After graduation, Brent proudly joined the U.S. Navy and had been active up until his sudden passing. Brent was a happy and loving guy, and his family was so important to him. He and his wife Jessica were expecting their second child in November. He is survived by his loving wife: Jessica Sturgeon, his son: Michael Morrison, his mother: Missy Wingo (Paul), his father: Jimmy Penick, his maternal grandparents: Charles Sturgeon and Emily Leach, his mother and father-in-law: Edward and Terri Morrison, his uncle: Jeffrey C. West (Tracy), his aunt: Jane Heffernan (Steve), his cousin: Jeffery West Jr. (Casse), his brother-in-law: James Morrison, and numerous other loving friends and family. A visitation will be held for Brent on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held following the visitation at 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Brent's wishes were to be cremated and he will be laid to rest in private at the convenience of his family. Memorial contributions can be made to Brent's family through their gofundme page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/donations-for-the-family-of-brent-sturgeon.Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com. Due to Covid-19 regulations, guests will need to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
