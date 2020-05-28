Brentha Duwe
Terrace Park - Mrs. Brentha "Brinkie" Duwe, age 104, passed away on May 24, 2020. Brentha was born in Cumberland, KY to James Sievers and Grace Sievers. Brentha married James Duwe and he preceded her in death 2009. Brentha is also preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Leonard Sievers, Virginia Zeisler, Edna Armstrong, Eugene Sievers, Tommy Sievers, Beatrice Sievers and Anna Marie Sievers. Brentha is survived by her children Ronald Wells, Ann (Richard) Sharpe, April Duwe and Ginny (TC) Rogers, grandchildren, James Napier, Jason Rogers, Jonathan Rogers, Christopher Wright and Summer Wright, and great-grandchildren, Gianna Garcia, Catalina Wright, Alexandria Wright and many extended close family and friends. Brentha was passionate about her immediate and extended family. She enjoyed entertaining guests and held many gatherings in her Terrace Park Home, where her beautiful laugh would ring throughout. Being a wife and mother was the center of her life. She treated both roles as full time jobs and did so, with style and grace. She will be missed by all who knew her. Due to the current restrictions, services will be private. Brentha will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be directed to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 3229 Burnet Ave #3018, Cincinnati, OH 45229. Online condolences can be left at www.AMGFuneralHome.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
