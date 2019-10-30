|
BRIAN ANDERSON
Burlington - Brian C. Anderson, 47, of Burlington, KY passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was born on August 18, 1972 in Pittsburgh, PA to Roger "Andy" and Patricia Anderson. Brian graduated from the University of Dayton with a Degree in Criminal Justice. Brian was an Assistant District Supervisor of Probation and Parole for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He loved the outdoors and shared his enthusiasm with his son and the Boy Scouts. He was an active member of the Moonlite Hunting and Fishing Club. Brian was a loving father, son, brother and friend, and he will be dearly missed. His father, Roger "Andy" Anderson, preceded him in death. Brian is survived by his beloved son: William Ward Anderson, his loving mother: Pat Anderson, his dear brother: Chad (Jessica) Anderson, his niece: Makenna Anderson, his aunt and uncle: Karen and Sam Gross, and other loving family members, and many friends. A visitation will be held for Brian on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:30am until 11:30am at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held following the visitation at 12:00pm at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005. Brian will be laid to rest on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Union Cemetery in Steubenville, OH at 11am. Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Brian to the Special Olympics Kentucky at 105 Lakeview Court, Frankfort, KY 40601 or to the Fraternal Order of Police, Boone Lodge #046, at P. O. Box 812, Florence, KY 41042, or to the . Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019