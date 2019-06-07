Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Gurnee Salata Funeral Home
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Florence - Brian Wayne Langevin passed away on June 4, 2019 at his home in Florence, KY. He was born on June 4, 1958 in Bay City, MI. Brian was raised in Waukegan, IL and graduated from Waukegan West HS in 1976. Brian was a 40 year employee of Delta Airlines. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, and getting together with family and friends. He was a fun person to be with. Brian always had a joke to tell and a goofy expression to go along with it.

He is survived by his children, Jenna and Ryan; mother, Claudia Smith; siblings, Brent, Diane (Dale) Swanson, Derek (Melissa), and Wayne (Judy); and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Langevin in 1986.

Visitation will begin at 10am followed by a service at 11:30am on Monday, June 10 at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Brian's memory may be made to the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 7, 2019
