Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Brian Otis Sexton

Brian Otis Sexton Obituary
Brian Otis Sexton

Ludlow - Brian Otis Sexton, 39, passed away on February 14, 2020. He enjoyed working on automobiles of all makes and models, he was also a Bengals fan. He was preceded in death by his Father, Don Sexton & Step-Father, Danny Crabtree & a Step-Sister, Vivian Rust. Brian is survived by his Son, Mason Sexton; Mother, Gloria Frances Crabtree; Step-Brother, Danny Crabtree,Jr.; Step-Sister, Kimberly Crabtree; Half-Brother, Bruce Sexton and Half-Sisters, Rhonda & Melanie. A visitation will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 3 pm until the service at 5 pm. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to Floral Hills. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020
