Brian Preston
West Chester - Brian Paul Preston beloved husband of Tara Michelle Preston (nee Johnston), loving father of Kiley and Ella Preston, son of Gary and Carolyn Preston, brother of Lezah (Gloria Welch) Preston, son-in-law of Richard and Marty Johnston, brother-in-law of Mark (Sarah) Johnston, Craig Johnston and Lisa Johnston, uncle of Alex and Carter Johnston. Passed away, July 1, 2019, at the age of 43. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42) West Chester, OH 45069 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church 11144 Spinner Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45241 at 10 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263 or 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 3, 2019