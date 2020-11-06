1/
Florence - Brian S. Dirr, 38 of Florence, KY passed away November 4, 2020 at his home. Brian is preceded in death by his grandmother Margaret Dirr, grandparents Adolph and Flora Luggen and his uncle Thomas Luggen. He is survived by his loving parents Michael (Patti) Dirr and Carol (Bob) Schumacher, brother William (Lindsey) Dirr, nieces Ella and Willa Dirr, grandfather William (Margie) Dirr, aunt Jane (Tony) Cherot, uncle William (Linda) Luggen and many cousins. Brian was a member of the Bob White Club and an avid UK fan. Cremation Society of Northern Kentucky serving the family.




