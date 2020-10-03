1/
Brian Scott O'Hara
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Scott O'Hara

Forest Park - Brian Scott O'Hara, beloved son of the late James and the late Helen (nee McLaughlin) O'Hara. Dear brother of Lynn O'Hara, Susan (Denny) Singer, Nancy O'Hara, Sally O' Hara and the late Jeffrey O'Hara. Uncle of Jill (Tom) Robinson, Holly Pohlmeyer, Christopher Singer, Lauren Singer and the late Evan Singer. Great uncle of Hannah, Cameron, Kaia, Kenley, Kolbie, Knox and Keaton. Brian passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the age of 50. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Tuesday (Oct 6) from 10am until time of funeral service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Envision, 3030 W. Fork Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frederick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved