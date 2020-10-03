Brian Scott O'Hara
Forest Park - Brian Scott O'Hara, beloved son of the late James and the late Helen (nee McLaughlin) O'Hara. Dear brother of Lynn O'Hara, Susan (Denny) Singer, Nancy O'Hara, Sally O' Hara and the late Jeffrey O'Hara. Uncle of Jill (Tom) Robinson, Holly Pohlmeyer, Christopher Singer, Lauren Singer and the late Evan Singer. Great uncle of Hannah, Cameron, Kaia, Kenley, Kolbie, Knox and Keaton. Brian passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the age of 50. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Tuesday (Oct 6) from 10am until time of funeral service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Envision, 3030 W. Fork Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com