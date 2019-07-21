Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jude Church
Bridgetown, OH
1960 - 2019
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Pam Griffin. Loving father of Kevin, Leah and Kelsey Griffin. Son of Tim and Linda Griffin. Brother of Laurie (Greg) Bailey, Kelly (Greg) Haley, Scott (Maria) Griffin and Holly (Matthew) Ordonez. Son in law of Carol and the late Jack Hoffmann. Brother in law of Bruce Hoffmann. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Died suddenly July 16, 2019 while in Paris, France. Owner of Sunshine Fine Foods. Visitation Saturday from 8:30-10am at Neidhard Minges Funeral Home 3155 Harrison Ave., Westwood followed by Funeral Mass 10:30am at St. Jude Church, Bridgetown. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations may be made to the . neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019
