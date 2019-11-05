Services
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Brian W. Welty Obituary
Brian W. Welty

Cincinnati - Brian Welty passed peacefully on Saturday November 2nd 2019, he was 69. Brian is the dear son of the late Albert Ray and Beatrice Welty. Loving brother of Russell R. (Donna Sayers) Welty, Beverly Moore and the late Paul (Barb) Welty. Cherished uncle of Allison, Sean, Tina, Tonya, Steven, Eric, Anthony & many great nieces, nephews and special friends. Brian was active in Leaders in Action, The Hamilton County Board of Developmental Disabilities and was a longtime employee of Frank's Adult Center. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Brian's life on Friday November 8th from 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM, all at the Dalbert Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home 2880 Boudinot Avenue Cincinnati, Ohio 45238. If desired, memorials may be made to Queen City Hospice or Judson Care Center. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
