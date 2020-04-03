|
Brian Wade Victor, Jr
Cincinnati - Brian Wade Victor, Jr, 36, passed away unexpectedly on April 1, 2020. Brian was born to Brian Wade Victor, Sr and Cindy Cox, on April 26, 1983, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He attended Taylor High School and worked in construction for various companies, including Ken Neyer Plumbing and Priority Installation. Brian is survived by his son Noah Ian Robert Rizzo Victor, parents Brian Wade Victor, Sr and Lisa (nee Moser) Victor, brother Justin Stith, grandparents Evelyn Carol (nee Huff) Victor of Greendale, IN and many extended relatives and friends, including Jim Young, Brian's sponsor. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cindy Cox, grandfather James Ronald Victor, grandmother Frances Cox and uncle Mark Alan Victor. Memorial donations can be directed to the Center for Addiction Treatment at Catsober.org/donate or 830 Ezzard Charles Dr. Cincinnati, OH 45214. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.AMGFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020