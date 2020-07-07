1/1
Brianna Marie Mann
2009 - 2020
Brianna Marie Mann

Florence - Brianna Marie Mann 11yr., passed away Monday July 6, 2020 after an 18 month hard fought battle with cancer at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 23, 2009 to Eric and Amanda Mann of Florence. Her little baby cousin Griffin Jordan Sullivan preceded her in death. Also surviving are her siblings Aliza Nicole Mann, Logan Charles Mann and Marley Noelle Mann, maternal grandparents Gregory and Karen Sullivan, paternal grandparents Charles and Lourdes Mann and great-grandparents. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday July 14, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The Cure Starts Now Foundation 10280 Chester Rd Cincinnati OH 45215. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
