Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Brighid Murphy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Brighid Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brighid C. Murphy


1987 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Brighid C. Murphy Obituary
Brighid C. Murphy

Nashville - Brighid C. Murphy, loving daughter of Kevin and Peggy (nee Strasser) Murphy. Beloved sister of Colin (Jenn) Murphy, and Brendan Murphy. Beloved granddaughter of Marie Strasser and the late Dr. Edward S. Strasser, and John Murphy and the late Jean Murphy. Died May 13, 2019 in Nashville, TN. Age 32. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Brighid C. Murphy Scholarship Fund c/o The College of Pharmacy of Belmont University, 1900 Belmont Blvd. Nashville, TN 37212. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now