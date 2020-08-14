Or Copy this URL to Share

Cincinnati - Brittny A. Lear, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on August 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Lear, mother Erika (Theodore), father Russell Lang Jr and brothers Russell Lang, III and Jonathan Motley. There will be a public viewing Saturday, August 22, 2020 9:30am to 10:30am at Greater Emanuel Apostolic Temple 1150 W. Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Hawkins-Taylor Funeral Home Lex, Ky in charge of arrangements. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED









