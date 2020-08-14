1/
Brittny A. Lear
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brittny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brittny A. Lear

Cincinnati - Brittny A. Lear, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on August 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Lear, mother Erika (Theodore), father Russell Lang Jr and brothers Russell Lang, III and Jonathan Motley. There will be a public viewing Saturday, August 22, 2020 9:30am to 10:30am at Greater Emanuel Apostolic Temple 1150 W. Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Hawkins-Taylor Funeral Home Lex, Ky in charge of arrangements. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Greater Emanuel Apostolic Temple
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hawkins-Taylor Funeral Home
425 Race St.
Lexington, KY 40508
859-255-7633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hawkins-Taylor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved