Brown Huff
Batavia - Brown, beloved husband for 46 years of the late Geneva (nee Beddow), and loving companion of 11 years to Sue Gabbard. Dear father of Gary (Fannie) Huff and Dean Huff, dear brother of Ben Huff, Chester (Louetta) Huff and Wanda (Charles) Sizemore. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Brown was a longtime member of the F&AM #483. Passed away on Friday, April 24th at the age of 84. Services have scheduled privately due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020