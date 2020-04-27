Resources
More Obituaries for Brown Huff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brown Huff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brown Huff Obituary
Brown Huff

Batavia - Brown, beloved husband for 46 years of the late Geneva (nee Beddow), and loving companion of 11 years to Sue Gabbard. Dear father of Gary (Fannie) Huff and Dean Huff, dear brother of Ben Huff, Chester (Louetta) Huff and Wanda (Charles) Sizemore. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Brown was a longtime member of the F&AM #483. Passed away on Friday, April 24th at the age of 84. Services have scheduled privately due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brown's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -