Crescent Springs - Mary Ann Brown, age 86, of Crescent Springs, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Although she moved to Crescent Springs in 2015, she always considered Park Hills her home. Mary Ann loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, sisters, nieces and nephews. She was always looking forward to the next family get together. She was a homemaker, an active member of St. Agnes Church and enjoyed participating in activities with multiple senior citizen organizations, homemakers club, walking club, Ludlow Bromley Swim Club and card clubs. She loved traveling and playing cards with her lifelong friends, many of whom were more like family. She is survived by her loving children, Dr. James Brown, Jr. (Judy), Lynn Case (Tom) and Nancy Brown; sister, Dorothy Haverbusch; grandchildren, Jennifer Capek (Cameron), Christopher Case and Andrew Case; great-grandson, Lucas Capek; as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary Ann is preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Jim Brown, Sr. (2016); son, Jeffrey Brown (2009); sisters, Clare Martin, Rita Fritz, Betty Haverbusch and Martha Haverbusch. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 4:00-6:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Agnes Church beginning at 7:30 PM. Interment will take place the following day, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. John Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Notre Dame Academy 1699 Hilton Dr, Park Hills, KY 41011 and/or St. Agnes Church 1680 Dixie Hwy, Fort Wright, KY 41011. Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 29, 2019