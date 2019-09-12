Services
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Cemetery
171 S. Mason Montgomery Rd.
Mason, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Hendricks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Edward Hendricks Sr.


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Bruce Edward Hendricks Sr. Obituary
Bruce Edward Hendricks, Sr.

Cincinatti - Bruce Edward Hendricks, Sr. Born April 17, 1926, Entered Heaven September 8, 2019, age 93.

The family will be receiving friend for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Monday September 16, 2109 from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM. A service will take place following from 7:00 PM - 7:30 PM. A burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery - Mason (171 S. Mason Montgomery Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mason Historical Society in Bruce's name would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now