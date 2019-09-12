|
Bruce Edward Hendricks, Sr.
Cincinatti - Bruce Edward Hendricks, Sr. Born April 17, 1926, Entered Heaven September 8, 2019, age 93.
The family will be receiving friend for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Monday September 16, 2109 from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM. A service will take place following from 7:00 PM - 7:30 PM. A burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery - Mason (171 S. Mason Montgomery Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mason Historical Society in Bruce's name would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 12, 2019