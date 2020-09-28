1/1
Bruce Evans
Bruce Evans

Cadillac, MI - Bruce Tyler Evans, 79, passed on September 23, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Mary Josephine "Jodie" Evans (nee Anderson). Father of two sons, Brad (Sophie) and Steven (Georgina); grandfather to Simon, Théo, Ian and Tyler; and brother to Barry (Judy) and the late Burt (Terry). He is also survived by dear family and friends, especially Sheryl Blanchard of Cadillac, Michigan. Born in Cincinnati, the son of the late Tracy Warren and Dorothy Rebecca (nee Burton) Evans. An architect, Bruce served on the faculty of the University of Cincinnati, where he helped develop the cooperative education program for the College of Design, Art, Architecture and Planning. Upon retirement, he moved to Cadillac, where he cared for Jodie and pursued his love of fishing, the outdoors, and watercolor painting. He moved to Aventura, Florida, in January of this year.

Due to the pandemic, the family will be holding a private memorial service at Spring Grove Cemetery on Saturday, October 3. There will be a viewing, without family present, at Elden Good Chapel in Hyde Park, 2620 Erie Avenue, on Friday, October 2 from 4 to 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts in his honor be made to the DayBreak Adult Day Center in Cadillac, Michigan (http://wexfordcoa.org/daybreak-adult-day-center/).

Online condolences may be made at www.springgrove.org.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Elden Good Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Elden Good Chapel
2620 Erie Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45208
(513) 681-7526
