Bruce G. "Pops" Kelley
79 years old, passed on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 to join the loving arms of the late Paula Buerkle Kelley his beloved wife of over 53 years. Father of Pam (Jack) Walsh, Renee Fox, Bryan (Ellen) Kelley, DeAnna (Jeff) Wall. Loving grandfather of Bryan, Austin, Connor, Sean, Zach (Beka), Ryan, Abby (Adam), Ethan (Emily), Alex, Molly, Mitchel, James, Anna, Jarred, Elena, Alexandra, Christian, and Nathan. Proud great grandfather of Tristan, Livia, Eva, Jonas, Harrison and Uriah. Devoted brother to Butch (late) and held a special love for Anita, Darlene, Penny, Allan, Wynema (late). Brother-in-law to Theresa, Barb, Denny, Anita, Ralph, Terry, Randy (late), Louis, Marilyn (late), Debbie, Bob, Laura (late), Bob, Michael (late), Tina, Bob, Patty, Bob, Joy, Vic (late) and Sandy, Don and the many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Services will be private. Donations may be sent to: The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter 1170 Old Henderson Road - Suite 221 - Columbus, Ohio 43220 (In memory of Paula Kelley). www.vittstermeranderson.com