Bruce Gosney
Butler - Bruce J. Gosney (76) of Butler, KY passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his home and was welcomed into the loving embrace of his Heavenly Father. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on August 26, 1943, son of the late Joseph and Erma (Schweitzer) Gosney. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Marlene (Gray) Gosney, children Jeremy (Shelly) Gosney and Lori (Rodney) Longworth. Siblings are Jon Gosney, JoAnn Gosney, and Nancy McGinley. Grandchildren include Seth Longworth, Dustin and Ayden Gosney. Bruce was a retired teacher & bus driver for Campbell County Schools for 27 years. In the midst of his teaching career he worked at the Farmers bank in Butler, Kentucky. When not teaching, he spent time painting houses in Pendleton and Campbell counties. He served on the Owen Electric Cooperative Board of Directors for 21 years. Bruce was a member of Grassy Creek Christian Church serving in leadership and teaching positions. He attended the Walk to Emmaus and participated in their community functions.
Private funeral services were held for the immediate family under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, Kentucky. Bruce's final resting place will be at Butler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Grassy Creek Christian Church, Northward Christian Assembly, Parkinson's Support and Wellness of Cincinnati, OH and Bluegrass Hospice Care. Honorary pallbearers would have been Alan Ahrman, Mark Buechel, Randall Hardin, Barry Hisel, Bennie Longworth, Arvil Pennington, Dan Rouster, and Dennis Schwartz.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020