Bruce Terrill Hamlin
Bruce Terrill Hamlin, beloved son, brother, father, uncle, and grandfather left this earth while surrounded by loved ones, to join his parents, Leonard and Marjorie Hamlin and his brother Byron David Hamlin in Heaven on March 19, 2020 after a long, heroic battle with cancer. He was born on December 5th, 1945 in Oneida, Tennessee and grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio. He spent his last years in a place lovingly referred to as "The Shack" in Pine Knot, Kentucky; a place he considered home. He is survived by his sister, Maryanne Hamlin, children Bruce Terrill Hamlin Jr., Bethany Hamlin Peralta, Ryan Matthew Hamlin and Marc Andrew Hamlin, his grandchildren, Camden Jacob Hamlin, Adaline Elizabeth Hamlin and Ana Sofia Peralta, and his niece, Taylor Ling Hamlin.
Bruce was a cigar aficionado who enjoyed a good bourbon and loved the outdoors and his family. He was especially proud of his children.
One of the highlights of his life was a trip he took to Argentina that he had dreamed about and meticulously planned. He was able to enthusiastically recall specific details, places and names of people he met and tell stories about his trip right up until the end of his life.
Bruce was a 32nd degree Master Mason.
A private service for family members will be held at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020