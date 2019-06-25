Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Bruce Thompson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Thompson

Obituary Condolences

Bruce Thompson Obituary
Bruce Thompson

Cincinnati - Bruce F. Thompson, beloved husband of Penelope B. Thompson of 52 years. Loving father of Randol (Jessica) Thompson, Andrew (Bill Toth) Thompson, and Candace Jerew. Cherished grandfather of Lucien and Soren Jerew. Dear brother of Janet Thiel and James and David Thompson. Passed away, Saturday, June 22nd. Age 73. Visitation Thurs. June 27th from 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). MRFH.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now