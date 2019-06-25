|
|
Bruce Thompson
Cincinnati - Bruce F. Thompson, beloved husband of Penelope B. Thompson of 52 years. Loving father of Randol (Jessica) Thompson, Andrew (Bill Toth) Thompson, and Candace Jerew. Cherished grandfather of Lucien and Soren Jerew. Dear brother of Janet Thiel and James and David Thompson. Passed away, Saturday, June 22nd. Age 73. Visitation Thurs. June 27th from 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). MRFH.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 25, 2019