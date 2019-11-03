Services
Ft. Thomas - Bryce Allan Taylor, born in Ft. Lauderdale, Fl. and raised in Ft. Thomas, Ky, passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2019 at his home in Ft. Wright, Ky. Bryce was formerly employed with MCM CPAs & Advisors in Cincinnati, Oh. and looking forward to his new position at BDO USA, LLP in Cincinnati, Oh. Bryce was a graduate of Highlands High School, attended the University of Kentucky and graduated from Northern Kentucky University. Bryce is survived by his mother, Doreen Taylor, his father, Steve Taylor, his brother, Nate (Renata Redford) Taylor, his maternal grandmother, Agnes D. Gibbs, his uncle Ron Taylor, and his aunt, Jan (Ted) Kramer. He was close with his cousins Tim Kramer, Jason Kramer, Kendall Kramer, Carrie (Ryan) Bucalo, Jeff (Kathy) Taylor, and Austin Taylor. All survive him. Visitation 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Dobbling Funeral Home in Ft. Thomas. Memorials can be made to the Fort Thomas Education Foundation. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
