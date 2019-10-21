Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Little Flower Church
5560 Kirby Ave.
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Little Flower Church
5560 Kirby Ave.
Bud Hargis Obituary
Bud Hargis

Colerain Twp. - Bud Hargis, beloved husband of 61 years to Helen (nee Schiele) Hargis. Devoted father of Tim, Dan (Cindy), Jerry (late Jody) and Jim Hargis, Patty (Larry) Bendena and Doug Hargis. Loving grandfather of Erin (Chris) Norris, Toni (Anthony) Sherrill, Tara Duganiero, Carly (Aaron) Thesing, Elise, Griffin and Sophia Hargis, Brendan, Evan and Ryan Bendena. Great grandfather of Logan, Holden, Evelyn, Samantha, Beckett and Alexander. Dear brother of the late Bill and the late Jim Hargis. Bud passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the age of 90. Visitation at Little Flower Church, 5560 Kirby Ave. on Saturday (Oct. 26) from 9am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
