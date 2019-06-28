Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
4011 Alexandria Pike
Cold Spring), OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bud Lehman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bud Lehman

Add a Memory
Bud Lehman Obituary
Bud Lehman

Highland Heights - Bud Lehman, 64 , of Highland Heights, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital . Bud worked for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati and at Northern Kentucky Day Treatment Center. He enjoyed coaching kids in all sports, cars, history and most importantly he loved spending time with his grandkids and family. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred David Lehman, Sr. Bud is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years Dianne M. (nee Henn) Lehman, his devoted children, Joia (Andrew) Howe, Bryson (Jessica) Lehman, Erik Lehman, Maria (Justin) Kremer and Daniel (Abby) Lehman, he was Papaw Bud to eight loving grandchildren, Brooke, Luke, Henry, Jake, Karlee, David, Zeke and Elijah, his mother Reba Fern (nee Bowen) Lehman, his siblings, Lana Caliguri, Jim Lehman and Rick Lehman, his father-in-law, Clifford "Tip" Henn, his sisters-in-law, Monica (Jerel) Bowman, Lisa (Scott) Smith and brother-in-law, Tim (Peggy) Henn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. (Ft. Thomas), on Saturday (June 29) from 9:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church (Cold Spring), 4011 Alexandria Pike, at 12:00 p.m. Private burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati, 36 E. 10th St., Newport, KY 41071 or , 4555 Lake Forest Dr., Suite # 396, Blue Ash, OH 45242. Special condolences expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now