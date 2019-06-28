|
Bud Lehman
Highland Heights - Bud Lehman, 64 , of Highland Heights, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital . Bud worked for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati and at Northern Kentucky Day Treatment Center. He enjoyed coaching kids in all sports, cars, history and most importantly he loved spending time with his grandkids and family. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred David Lehman, Sr. Bud is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years Dianne M. (nee Henn) Lehman, his devoted children, Joia (Andrew) Howe, Bryson (Jessica) Lehman, Erik Lehman, Maria (Justin) Kremer and Daniel (Abby) Lehman, he was Papaw Bud to eight loving grandchildren, Brooke, Luke, Henry, Jake, Karlee, David, Zeke and Elijah, his mother Reba Fern (nee Bowen) Lehman, his siblings, Lana Caliguri, Jim Lehman and Rick Lehman, his father-in-law, Clifford "Tip" Henn, his sisters-in-law, Monica (Jerel) Bowman, Lisa (Scott) Smith and brother-in-law, Tim (Peggy) Henn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. (Ft. Thomas), on Saturday (June 29) from 9:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church (Cold Spring), 4011 Alexandria Pike, at 12:00 p.m. Private burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati, 36 E. 10th St., Newport, KY 41071 or , 4555 Lake Forest Dr., Suite # 396, Blue Ash, OH 45242. Special condolences expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 28, 2019