Burton Sheppard
Erlanger - Burton Sheppard 50, of Erlanger Kentucky, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Burton was a great and loving man; he always came to the rescue and could fix anything. Burton had a funny sense of humor and a love for UK basketball and Bengals football. He also served in the Air Force during Desert Storm. Burton is preceded in death by his mother Lois Sheppard, and his brother James Sheppard. He is survived by his wife of 28 years Sally Sheppard; children, Kelli Woodward (Brandon), Derek Sheppard, Kaitlin Sheppard, Hayden Sheppard and Victoria Stagge; grandchildren, Kayla Woodward, Laurel Woodward and Tesla Janeway; father H.T. Sheppard; sister Sherry Rovera and many extended family members and friends. A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Taylor Mill, Kentucky on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 11am until time of Funeral Service at 1pm.Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Condolences can be left on www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020