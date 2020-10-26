Butch Schroer

August "Butch" F. Schroer Jr., 63, of Florence, KY passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Butch was born January 19, 1957 in Covington, KY to the late August F. Sr. and Joan Schroer. He was one of 12 children, and his sister: Sharon preceded him in death. Butch was a very caring and loving man; he was very friendly and very out going. Butch was very proud of his work as a truck driver; he worked hard, and always wanted to help others. He loved his family more than anything, and Butch is survived and missed by his loving wife of 30 years: Catherine Schroer, his beloved children: Sarah (Greg) Havlin, Matthew Schroer, and Dru Schroer, his grandchildren: Madison Schroer and Christian Long, his siblings: Jim, Karen, Jeff, Debbie, Dave, Bob, Jan, Cathy, Bruce, and Scott, their spouses, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10 AM until 12PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A funeral service will be held following the visitation at 12 PM at the Funeral Home. Butch will be entombed at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell following the funeral service. Memorial contributions can be made in Butch's honor to Isaiah House Ministries at 3830 Narrows Road, Erlanger, KY 41018 or to 7 Hills Church, Heart for the House at 6800 Hazel Ct, Florence, KY 41042; Attn: Finance. Online condolences can be made at