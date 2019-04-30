Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Villa Hills - Byron "Jim" Griffith, 82, of Villa Hills, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. Jim served our country in the United States Army. He was a retired manager for 35 years at Cincinnati Bell. Jim was a past president of the Villa Hills Civic Club and was also a member of the Erlanger Lions. He loved spending time with his family as well as hunting and fishing. Jim was also an avid traveler. He is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Griffith (2014); son, Michael Griffith (2014) and brother William "Bill" Griffith (1992). Survivors include his daughter, Christina "Kris" Griffith; grandchildren, Brandon, Kennedy, Christian, Laney, Luna, Emmi, Carley, Georgia, Charlotte and Katrina Marcotte; niece, Bev Griffith and nephew, Mark Griffith. Visitation is on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 10:00AM until the hour of service at 12:00PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Entombment in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to DCCH, Center for Children and Family, 75 Orphanage Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
