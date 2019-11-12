Services
Florence - C. Alan Willard, 57 of Florence, Kentucky passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. Alan was a Christian family man who enjoyed the mountains and making people laugh. He loved the University of Tennessee Football and all things "Orange". Alan is survived by his children Shelby Lynn Willard and Michael Travis "Mickey" Willard; girlfriend Jayne Schnelle-Stubbs; mother in law Virginia Bea Witt; sister in law Melanie Marnye; many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife Bonnie Willard; parents Charles and Nell Willard and brother John Willard. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences. Memorial contributions suggested to the First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Ernst Road, Burlington, KY 41005.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019
