Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Otterbein Senior Life center
Lebanon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for C. Melampy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. Nelson Melampy M.D.


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
C. Nelson Melampy M.D. Obituary
C. Nelson Melampy, M.D.

Lebanon - C. Nelson Melampy, M.D. died on April 17, 2019 at the Otterbein Senior Life center in Lebanon, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, and two sons, Larry and Michael. Nelson was born on May 23, 1921 in Mason, Ohio to Clarence and Nell Melampy. He graduated from Mason High School and Wilmington College before entering the Navy during World War II. After the war, he attended medical school at Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio and then returned to the Navy as a flight surgeon during the Korean War. He later completed a residency in anesthesia at the University of Iowa and practiced anesthesia in Dayton, Ohio and Ottumwa, Iowa before securing a fellowship in pediatric anesthesia at Philadelphia Children's Hospital. Upon completing the fellowship, he practiced pediatric anesthesia at Barney Children's Hospital in Dayton, Ohio and Cincinnati Children's Hospital. In addition to medicine, Nelson pursued a lifelong interest in agriculture by moving back to his natal farm in 1969 where he and his first wife, Onda, lived until her death in 1996. In 1998 he married Lola Feick, who died in 2003; he married Dorothy Robinson in 2008. A memorial service will be conducted at the Otterbein Senior Life center in Lebanon, Ohio on August 4, 2019 at 3 PM.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.