Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for C. Acuff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. Wayne Acuff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
C. Wayne Acuff Obituary
C. Wayne Acuff

Visalia - C. Wayne Acuff, 67, of Visalia, Ky., passed peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, January 5. Wayne was a retired sprinklerfitter from Local 669, retired pipefitter from Local 392 and US Army Veteran. Always an avid fisherman, hunter, car builder, and drag racing enthusiast, his greatest pride was with his children and grandchildren.

Wayne is the beloved husband of 43 years to Catherine Petzinger Acuff; father to Jimmy (Julia) Alderson, Spring, Tx., Amie (Phil) Combs, DeMossville, Ky., and Jesse Acuff (Judy Boston), Florence, Ky. He is also survived by his parents, Utah and Arizona Acuff, Dry Ridge, Ky.; brothers, Gary (Doris), Mt. Olivet, Ky., Ron (Lori), Latonia, Ky., and Tracy (Tammy), Independence, Ky.; sisters, Barbara (Tim, deceased) Paul, Morgan, Ky., and Gina Garnett (David Huffman), Independence, Ky; and grandchildren, Philip and Zach Combs of DeMossville, Ky, and Kasney Alderson of Spring, Tx. He is preceded in death by his grandson, Colton Alderson. Wayne also leaves behind nieces, Tessa Mullen, and London Acuff; and nephews, Brandon, Brian, Bradford, Gatlin, and Phoenix Acuff, Gable and Addison Garnett, Tom Richardson, and Johnny Stenger; treasured mother-in-law Mary Jane (Dick, deceased) Petzinger, and sister-in-law Bev (Tom) Richardson, several cousins, many caring friends and his faithful dogs, Lucy and Gator.

A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4pm until time of Funeral Service at 6pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org or the COPD Foundation at www.copdfoundation.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of C.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -