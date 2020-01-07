|
C. Wayne Acuff
Visalia - C. Wayne Acuff, 67, of Visalia, Ky., passed peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, January 5. Wayne was a retired sprinklerfitter from Local 669, retired pipefitter from Local 392 and US Army Veteran. Always an avid fisherman, hunter, car builder, and drag racing enthusiast, his greatest pride was with his children and grandchildren.
Wayne is the beloved husband of 43 years to Catherine Petzinger Acuff; father to Jimmy (Julia) Alderson, Spring, Tx., Amie (Phil) Combs, DeMossville, Ky., and Jesse Acuff (Judy Boston), Florence, Ky. He is also survived by his parents, Utah and Arizona Acuff, Dry Ridge, Ky.; brothers, Gary (Doris), Mt. Olivet, Ky., Ron (Lori), Latonia, Ky., and Tracy (Tammy), Independence, Ky.; sisters, Barbara (Tim, deceased) Paul, Morgan, Ky., and Gina Garnett (David Huffman), Independence, Ky; and grandchildren, Philip and Zach Combs of DeMossville, Ky, and Kasney Alderson of Spring, Tx. He is preceded in death by his grandson, Colton Alderson. Wayne also leaves behind nieces, Tessa Mullen, and London Acuff; and nephews, Brandon, Brian, Bradford, Gatlin, and Phoenix Acuff, Gable and Addison Garnett, Tom Richardson, and Johnny Stenger; treasured mother-in-law Mary Jane (Dick, deceased) Petzinger, and sister-in-law Bev (Tom) Richardson, several cousins, many caring friends and his faithful dogs, Lucy and Gator.
A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4pm until time of Funeral Service at 6pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org or the COPD Foundation at www.copdfoundation.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020