Caitlin Phillips Deane
Anderson Twp. - Caitlin Phillips Deane, age 32, died May 17, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Monday, June 1st at 10 am. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Sunday, May 31st from 1 to 5 pm. Please be advised that social distancing requirements will still be in place with reduced occupancy. Due to the number of people that are expected to attend we ask that you please be considerate and upon paying your final respects that you exit the building. The complete tribute to Caitlin is available at www.tpwhite.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 22 to May 24, 2020.