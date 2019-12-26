|
Caleb Haven
Covington - Caleb Haven, 18, passed away on December 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Caleb knew at a very young age that he wanted to become a Police Officer, and dedicated himself entirely to the Explorer Program with the Independence Police Department. He was with the program for 4 years and was recently sworn in as an Honorary Police Officer. Caleb was a graduate of Holy Cross High School. He was a friend to all, a lover of people and devoted to helping others, he was someone his friends could come to for advice. He loved going to Church where he became close to his pastors and church family. Caleb is survived by his Parents, Naomi Sadler & Michael Haven; Brothers, Joseph Sadler, Elijah Sadler & Izaac Sadler; Grandparents, Gordon Loomis (LaVonne), Ginger Vines (Ronald), Doug Haven (Mary) & Karen Loomis; Uncle, Matt Loomis (Tabatha); Aunt, Jennifer Newman (Justin); Girlfriend, Haley Hopkins and many extended family & friends. A Visitation will take place on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Floral Hill Funeral Home from 10 am until the Service at 12:30 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donation to or go to stjude.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019