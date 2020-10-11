Calvin E. Hamlin
Latonia - Calvin E. Hamlin, 91, of Latonia, KY passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was a retired railroad conductor with CSX railroad. Calvin was a member and former trustee at Rosedale Baptisit Church. His passion was fixing broken equipment for others and when he finished the repair, it was considered "Calvinized". He was preceded in death by his loving wife: Thelma M. Hamlin. Calvin is survived by his sons: Steven Cahill, Daniel Hamlin and Jeffrey (Karin) Hamlin; daughters: Karen (Bill) Storer, Connie Jo (Tom) Murray and Terry Cahill; brother: Arnold "Hoss" Hamlin; 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A visitation will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015 from 9 AM until the time of the funeral service at 10 AM. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Rosedale Baptist Church, 407 East 45th. Street, Latonia, KY 41015. To leave an online condolence, please visit Facebook or www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
.