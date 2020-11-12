1/
Calvin L. Kaplan
{ "" }
Calvin L. Kaplan

Cincinnati - Kaplan, Calvin L., age 92, passed away November 11, 2020, son of the late Abe and Elka Kaplan nee Meisel, beloved husband of the late Charlotte Kaplan nee Eurove, devoted father of Rodney and Susan Kaplan, Daniel and Valerie Kaplan, and Barry and Ann Kaplan, dear brother of the late Eugene (Helen) Kaplan, and Dr. Stanley (Mickey) Kaplan, loving grandfather of Dr. Jennifer Kaplan and Aaron Ploscowe, Dr. Lisa Gray, David and Allison Kaplan, Gil Willow, Kellie and Dr. Santosh Nuchikat, and Joshua Long, great grandfather of Mena Gray, Maggie Gray, Sam Ploscowe, Emily Ploscowe, Henry Kaplan and Cora Kaplan and beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Private graveside services held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions to Wise Temple or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
